History is not just about kings and dynasties but also about a lot of things that happened around the world in various fields and further played a potent tool in fostering the emergence of social and cultural consciousness. Knowing about one’s history is important for awareness among people and for those who have an interest in world history. Given here is the list of all the significant historical occurrences that have taken place in the past few decades. The world-changing events are combined in one meta-list for those who don’t have time to sift through the entire Timeline of Human History. With that said, read to know about some major events that took place on 26 March in the past.

26 March: Historical events

1971 – Bangladesh was declared an Independent state

After getting into a fierce fight with Pakistan, Bangladesh finally got independence on 26 March 1971 and was declared an independent state by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This also led to the Bangladesh Liberation War between Pakistan and Bangladesh which eventually culminated in December 1971 with the defeat of Pakistan.

1979 – Israel-Egypt peace treaty was signed

Almost 16 months after Egyptian president Anwar Sadat’s visit to Israel, the historic peace treaty between Israel and Egypt was signed on 26 March 1979. This came just a year after the Camp David Accords was signed on 17 September 1978.

1992 – Mike Tyson was sentenced to prison

After he was accused of raping an 18-year-old girl named Desiree Washington, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison along with four years of probation. After he was assigned to the Indiana Youth Center, he was later released in March 1995.

1997 – Heaven’s Gate mass suicides

On 26 March 1997, police discovered the bodies of 39 members of Heaven’s Gate in a compound outside San Diego, each dead by suicide. The religious cult led by Marshall Applewhite that believed in unidentified flying objects committed suicide in the belief that a spaceship was arriving to take them to a better place.

2000 – Vladimir Putin was elected as Russia’s President

A former intelligence officer and Russian politician Vladimir Putin was elected as the President of Russia on 26 March 2000 and was then re-elected to a second term on 14 March 2004.

