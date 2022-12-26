26 December: Remembering significant happenings that took place on this day

From Boxing Day to Kwanzaa, several holidays fall on 26 December. Keeping them aside, a number of prominent events have marked the day as a historic one. On this day in 1908, American boxer Jack Johnson became the first black fighter to lift the world heavyweight championship title. In 1985, primatologist Dian Fossey was found dead after being stabbed by a machete. On this very day in 2004, the Indian Ocean tsunami occurred off the coast of Sumatra island in Indonesia. Here are some of the historic happenings that took place on this day:

Boxing Day

Boxing Day is observed on 26 December, the day following Christmas, in the United Kingdom and many other former and current British territories. The practice of presenting money or other gifts to slaves and merchants on the day after Christmas is referred to as ‘Christmas boxes’.

The tradition of Boxing Day is primarily British, and the UK has taken it to nations like Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Boxing Day has mostly become an occasion for shopping and sporting events in those countries.

Kwanzaa holiday

Kwanzaa is a yearly holiday that is mainly observed in the United States from 26 December to 1 January. It celebrates African family and social values. Maulana Karenga established the festival and gave its name in 1966. An influential figure in Afrocentrism, Karenga was a lecturer of Africana studies at California State University, Long Beach. Kwanzaa’s origins can be traced to Southern African first-fruit festivals.

Jack Johnson won the world heavyweight championship

On 26 December 1908, American boxer Jack Johnson became the first black fighter to win the world heavyweight championship defeating Tommy Burns in Sydney. Johnson’s opportunities and resources had been limited by racial discrimination prior to his fight with Burns. When he claimed the title, many opponents emerged in response to a ‘Great White Hope’ hue and cry.

Primatologist Dian Fossey found dead

Dian Fossey, one of the most renowned primatologists in the world, formed unheard-of friendships with gorillas while alienating both her friends and her foes. The 53-year-old was discovered dead in her cabin on 26 December 1985, having been killed by a machete that she had earlier seized from a poacher. She spent her 18 years studying the gorillas and battling against those who slaughtered them for their hands, skulls, and infants.

Indian Ocean Tsunami

The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, widely known as the Christmas or Boxing Day tsunami, was caused by a strong underwater earthquake. The tragic event took place off the coast of Sumatra island in Indonesia on 26 December 2004. Where the Australian and Indian tectonic plates converged, a 900-mile-long fault line was broken by a magnitude 9.1 earthquake. It was an extremely strong megathrust quake, which generally arises when a large oceanic plate slides beneath a smaller continental plate.

The earthquake immediately raised the ocean floor by as much as 40 meters, which resulted in a massive tsunami. Tens of thousands more people were killed when tsunami waves swept over the coastlines of Thailand, India, and Sri Lanka. Overall, it resulted in one of the greatest tragedies in recent history with close to 2.3 lakh fatalities.

