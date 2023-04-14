250,000 perform last Ramzan Friday prayer at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque; 8 Palestinians detained

Jerusalem: About 250,000 Palestinians held the final Friday of Ramzan prayer at Islam’s third-holiest site Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem which witnessed clashes last week.

The Temple Mount and Al-Aqsa Mosque turned into fortress since Thursday night and extra security forces were put into service for the peaceful Friday prayers of Ramzan. This Friday also coincides with Quds Day, observed by Shi’ite Muslims in Iran, Syria, Lebanon among other places.

There was tight security at checkpoints leading to Jerusalem. Israeli police placed Iron barriers in the streets and alleys of the Old City in Jerusalem, at most of the mosque’s gates, and Bab al-Amound area.

Eight suspects detained

Israel police detained eight suspects for questioning after the Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque. According to a report by The Jerusalem Post, the suspects, who had their faces covered with masks, waved flags and banners supporting terror organisations and shouted incitements to violence.

The report further mentioned military officials saying that “numerous attacks in the West Bank and the Jerusalem area were thwarted at the last minute by the IDF and Shin Bet.”

‘Ready to use force if required’

As per the report, a senior security official said that forces were ready for the tense scenaio formed by the “converging threats” against Israel.

“We are ready to use force if required,” the report quoted a source as saying.

“Israel will pay a heavy price on the home front, but [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar and Hezbollah understand very well that they will pay a much heavier price,” the source added.

Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque compound

On 5 April, clashes broke out at Al-Aqsa mosque compound after Israeli police attacked Palestinians, sparking a military exchange of rockets and air strikes.

Two more rockets were fired late Wednesday from the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel leading to fresh altercations at Al-Aqsa mosque during the Jewish Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Armed police in riot gear stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque before dawn last Wednesday, aiming to dislodge “law-breaking youths and masked agitators” they said had barricaded themselves inside.

A barrage of rocks and fireworks met the officers, police video showed, and more than 350 people were arrested.

Security forces are also on alert in the West Bank following warnings about possible terror attacks and are continuing the search for a terror cell that killed Lucy Dee and her daughters, Maia and Rina.

With inputs from agencies

