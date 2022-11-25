Throughout the years, several significant events have occurred on 25 November. From Japanese author Yukio Mishima’s controversial death to Suriname gaining independence from the Netherlands, many important events have taken place today. As the world follows every match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with bated breath, it’s also worth remembering that football legend Diego Maradona passed away on 25 November 2020. The Argentina footballer was beloved by millions and remains a towering figure in the game. Let’s take a look at some historic events that took place today, 25 November:

1914- Joe DiMaggio was born

One of the greatest American baseball players in history, Joe DiMaggio was born on 25 November 1914. He led the New York Yankees to nine World Series titles between 1936 and 1951.

1970- Yukio Mishima seized military headquarters in Tokyo

Japanese author Yukio Mishima, who remains famous for his works like Confessions Of A Mask and The Sea of Fertility, seized a military headquarters in Tokyo with members of his Shield Society. The organisation, which was founded by Mishima himself, aimed to preserve the Japanese martial spirit and protect the country’s emperor. After seizing the military headquarters, Mishima gave a speech to thousands of assembled servicemen and urged them to overthrow Japan’s post-war Constitution. After not getting the support of the servicemen, the author committed seppuku (a form of ritual suicide formerly practiced by Japanese samurai).

1952- Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap premiered at London’s West End

One of the most fiendishly clever mysteries ever written, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, premiered at London’s West End on this very day. It is regarded as the world’s longest-running play. In 2002, The Mousetrap celebrated its 50th anniversary with a royal gala.

1975- Suriname gained independence from the Netherlands

Formerly known as Dutch Guiana, Suriname became an independent nation on 25 November 1975. The country had earlier been ruled over by the Netherlands.

2016- Fidel Castro passed away

Cuban political leader and former President Fidel Castro, who gained fame for overthrowing the US supported-Fulgencio Batista government, breathed his last on this day. Castro became a symbol of Communist revolution in Latin America. He was responsible for transforming Cuba into the first Communist

2020- Diego Maradona passed away

Football fans all over the globe were devastated to learn of the passing of Argentine legend Diego Maradona. The midfielder was known for his ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the 1986 FIFA World Cup. He ultimately led his team to victory in that edition of the tournament.

