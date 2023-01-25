There are a series of events and incidents that have occurred over the past decades and hold major significance in world history. Most of these events constitute wars, technological advancements, and historic happenings and have played a major role in creating the world we live in today. Speaking of which, today is 25 January 2023 and as per the Gregorian calendar, it is the 25th day of the year. We have compiled a list of some important events and incidents that have happened across the world on this date. Let’s take a look to know in detail about these significant events.

1924 – First Winter Olympics

On 25 January 1924, the first Winter Olympics, or the ‘Olympic Winter Games’ was held in Chamonix, France. The event which was organised between 25 January and 5 February was a great success and had over 10,000 spectators.

1945 – US added fluoride to its water system

In a bid to prevent tooth decay, Grand Rapids in Michigan became the first US city to implement community water fluoridation. By adjusting the fluoride content in its water supply, the administration has so far provided access to most of the US population with fluoridated water. As per the CDC, the move has become one of the greatest achievements in public health.

1949 – First Emmy Awards were presented

One of the most prestigious awards and recognised awards, the first Emmy Awards were presented on this date back in 1949 at a ceremony held at the Hollywood Athletic Club. The award ceremony which recognised excellence in television was just for Los Angeles programming. It had six categories.

1971 – Charles Manson was convicted

One of the most notorious murderers in American history, cult leader Charles Manson whose followers carried out multiple gruesome murders in the late 1960s was convicted on this date back in 1971.

2017 – Mary Tyler Moore passed away

A notable TV actress, Mary Tyler Moore passed away on 25 January 2017 in Greenwich, Connecticut. The award-winning actress was known for her role in some top-rated television shows, especially in the 60s and 70s. Some of her notable works include The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.