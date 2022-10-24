The Wall Street Crash of 1929, also referred to as the Great Crash, was a significant stock market collapse in the United States during which the value of shares on the New York Stock Exchange plummeted significantly. If the full extent and duration of the consequences are considered, it was the most devastating stock market crash in the history of the United States. The largest sell-off of shares in American history occurred on 24 October, also known as Black Thursday, and is mostly credited with causing the Great Crash. On 24 October, the market opened 11 per cent below the previous day, and the frantic selling continued throughout the trading session. It also marked the conclusion of a bull market that lasted ten years and the beginning of the Great Depression.

United Nations established:

Nations were in ruins as World War II kept limping till 1945, and everyone sought peace. From 25 April to 26 June 1945, representatives from 50 nations assembled in San Francisco, California, for the United Nations Conference on International Organization. Over the next two months, they went on to negotiate and sign the UN Charter, founding a new global organisation called the United Nations. Four months later, on 24 October 1945, the United Nations came into being after its Charter had been accepted by China, France, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the majority of other signatories

Final Concorde flight:

The era of supersonic commercial air travel came to an end on 24 October 2003, when British Airways made its final Concorde flight. For its last trip to London’s Heathrow Airport, the British Airways aircraft, which was the thin, needle-nosed 20th-century icon of international jet-setters, took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Here are some other notable events that occurred on 24 October:

In 1917, the Battle of Caporetto in World War I resulted in the capitulation or retreat of almost 600,000 Italians.

In 1992, The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Atlanta Braves, marking the first time the World Series was won by a non-American team.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.