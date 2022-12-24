24 December: Let's recall some historical events from this date

With just a few days left before we welcome the new year, today’s date – 24 December – is also the 358th day of the year and further the 359th day of a leap year. This date holds major significance in history and is marked every year for different purposes. Beside important events, birthdays, and anniversaries, the day also marks Christmas Eve and is celebrated worldwide with great enthusiasm.

Speaking of which, we have compiled a few events that occurred on today’s date. Check out:

24 December: Historical Events

1973 – Twilight fame Stephenie Meyer was born: Known for writing the popular vampire-themed novel series, Twilight, American author Stephenie Meyer was born on 24 December 1973. Her series is a huge hit and has sold over 100 million copies with 37 different translations.

1979 – Afghan War started: On 24 December 1979, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan began after the Soviet Union forces invaded Afghanistan under the pretext of upholding the Soviet-Afghan Friendship Treaty of 1978. The invasion was done in order to aid the Afghan communist government during the Afghan War. During this while, the Soviets started by organising a massive military airlift into Kabul.

1997 – Mifune Toshiro died: An acclaimed Japanese film actor, Mifune Toshiro passed away on 24 December 1997 near Tokyo, Japan due to organ failure. Known for his amazing portrayals of samurai characters, the actor has worked in films like Rashomon and The Seven Samurai. He is also known for working in Kurosawa Akira’s films.

Christmas Eve: The day is celebrated just a day before Christmas, the festival which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. In some countries, the day is also marked as a full or partial holiday ahead of the main day.

Neeraj Chopra birthday: A track and field athlete from India, Neeraj Chopra was born on 24 December 1997. Ranked number 2 by the World Athletics, he is the reigning Olympic champion, silver medalist in the World Championship, and then the Diamond League champion in the Javelin throw. He is also the first track and field athlete from India to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

