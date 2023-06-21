23-year-old Australian woman to willingly die; here's how she is living her final moments

Lily Thai is spending her last moments surrounded by loved ones as she prepares to end her own life. The 23-year-old Australian has been battling a rare and painful illness called auto-immune autonomic ganglionopathy (AAG) since she was 17. The illness has made her life extremely difficult and her condition has been getting worse over time.

On Wednesday, Lily is preparing to die under South Australia’s voluntary assisted dying laws, which allows people who are suffering greatly to choose when they want to die. A person can change their mind at any time during the process. Since January, when the law came into effect, 28 people have been given permission to use it, according to the Daily Mail.

AAG has caused Lily a lot of pain and has made her body weaker. When she was 18, she got a serious infection that made it hard for her to walk, eat, and drink without feeling sick. She has needed special treatments for spinal fluid leaks as well.

Lily has gone through a careful process to make sure she really wants to end her life. She had to write three requests over several weeks. On Wednesday, she will ask her doctor to give her medicine that will make her die quickly. Her parents will be there with her when it happens, and a witness will be present too.

Lily’s mother was very sad when she had to sign the last request. Lily’s friend Annaliese Holland, who is also 23 and has AAG, will be close by during this time. Lily and Annaliese have become good friends while being treated at the same hospital, reported the Daily Mail.

Lily knows that she won’t be able to leave her bed on Wednesday, but she wants to spend the day relaxing and seeing her friends and family who have come to say goodbye. She is grateful for the support she has received from people all over the country.

She hopes that by sharing her story, more people will learn about AAG and that it can be diagnosed earlier. She also wants people to donate to the Hospital Research Foundation to create a hospice for young people in South Australia.

Lily has gone through a lot with her illness. She has had to wear a special brace around her head and neck and use a tube to get food because she can’t eat without feeling sick. She had surgery on her spine and needed a tube to control stomach acid.

Throughout her journey, Lily has shown bravery and strength. Her final days are a reminder of the importance of compassion and understanding for those facing unimaginable pain.

With inputs from agencies

