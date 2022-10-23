23 October: Remembering notable events that took place on this day

More than 25,000 women marched up Fifth Avenue in New York City on 23 October 1915, to support women’s suffrage. The struggle had been going on for more than 65 years at that point, ever since the Seneca Falls Convention in 1848 passed a resolution in favour of giving women the right to vote. Some of the women arrived in a horse-drawn carriage. Some also walked in a queue. Both young mothers with infants and elderly women using canes were present. They were all in white, holding signs that read, “You trust us with the kids; trust us with the vote,” and “A vote for suffrage is a vote for justice.”

On the same day in 1941, Dumbo, an American animated fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Productions, was released. The fourth Disney animated feature film was based on the plot developed by Helen Aberson and Harold Pearl on the concept of a novelty toy. Jumbo Jr., an elephant mercilessly referred to as “Dumbo,” as in “stupid,” is the primary character. He is mocked for having large ears, but in reality, he can fly by using his ears as wings. His mother is his only actual buddy for most of the movie, and his friendship with Timothy the mouse is a satire of the conventional antagonism between mice and elephants.

At the Houston Chemical Complex of Phillips Petroleum Company in Pasadena, Texas, close to the Houston Ship Channel, a number of explosions took place on 23 October 1989. The primary explosion had a Richter scale reading of 3.5, and it took 10 hours to put out the ensuing fires because the blast-damaged water pipes for the fire hydrants, making it more difficult to fight the fire. It was discovered that the original explosion was caused by the emission of highly flammable process gases used to make high-density polyethylene, a plastic used to make a variety of consumer food container items. As many as 23 workers were killed and 314 were injured in the incident.

Here are other notable events that happened on 23 October:

In 1956, the International Atomic Energy Agency was established to increase the contribution of atomic energy to global peace.

In 1983, in Beirut, truckloads of high explosives were dropped by suicide bombers onto the barracks of American Marines and French paratroopers, killing 241 American service personnel and 58 French soldiers.

In 2001, Apple introduced the iPod, which revolutionized the music industry. The product, which was discontinued by the tech giant this year, was one of the most successful products of the 2000s.

In 2002, a squad of Chechen militants captured a Moscow theatre and held nearly 700 spectators and artists hostage. The subsequent rescue operation resulted in the death of 130 hostages, the majority of whom inhaled a narcotic gas that security forces had released in an effort to make the Chechens unconscious. Russia increased its military operations in Chechnya as a result of the tragedy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.