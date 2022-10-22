22 October: Remembering significant events that took place on this day

A number of significant events took place in the month of October and today is especially significant. On 22 October 2008, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan-1, the nation’s first lunar probe under the Chandrayaan programme. A lunar orbiter and an impactor were included in the mission. On the scheduled date, at 00:52 UTC, India launched the spacecraft from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, using a PSLV-XL rocket. The project gave India’s space programme a significant boost as the country had created indigenous technologies to explore the Moon. On 8 November 2008, the spacecraft was launched into lunar orbit. It later found water in the Moon’s atmosphere.

Here are some other note-worthy events that marked 22 October as a significant day in history:

Dr. Crippen pronounced guilty of his wife’s murder (1910):

American physician Hawley Harvey Crippen, also known as Dr. Crippen, was convicted of killing his wife, Cora Crippen, in one of the most infamous criminal cases of the 20th century. He was pronounced guilty at the Central Criminal Court in the Old Bailey on 22 October 1910. Later, he received a death sentence and was hanged at Pentonville Prison in London. Dr. Crippen is renowned for being the first criminal to be caught due to the then brand-new technology of wireless telegraphy. Police discovered human remains in a hole in Crippen’s home’s basement during a search. His wife’s remains were identified through an autopsy and forensic examination. The woman had been poisoned and subsequently mutilated, according to the autopsy and forensic investigation.

Cuban Missile Crisis (1962):

Cuban Missile Crisis, also referred to as The October Crisis of 1962, was a 35-day standoff between the United States and the Soviet Union that turned into a global crisis when American missile deployments in Italy and Turkey were responded to by Soviet deployment of identical ballistic missiles in Cuba. On 22 October 1962, President John F. Kennedy informed Americans of the Cuban missile crisis and announced a naval blockade to stop further missile shipments to the island nation. The conflict is broadly seen as the point where the Cold War almost resulted in a full-fledged nuclear conflict.

CND’s largest protest against nuclear weapons (1983):

On 22 October 1983, with an estimated one million participants, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) organised its largest-ever protest against nuclear weapons in London. Other major cities in Europe also took part in the demonstration. The largest crowds, roughly 600,000 strong, were seen in West Germany, where cruise missiles are scheduled to be launched on 15 December. The organisers saw the demonstrations as a success despite the fact that there were significantly less protestors than the two million CND had projected.

