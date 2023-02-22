Today, 22 February, marks the anniversary of several significant events. It was on this very day in 1944 that Mahatma Gandhi’s wife, Kasturba Gandhi, breathed her last. In 1980, the United States men’s ice hockey team defeated the Soviet Union in the Olympics, marking one of the biggest upsets in the world of sports. On 22 February 1997, scientists were able to clone a sheep, later known as Dolly, marking a new milestone in science. In 2014, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was impeached by parliament. Take a look at other notable events that have occurred on 22 February:

1944- Kasturba Gandhi died

Kasturba Gandhi breathed her last on 22 February 1944. She and her husband Mahatma Gandhi fought against British rule in India. She had participated in a number of civil disobedience campaigns in the 1930s and was even arrested and jailed multiple times. While imprisoned at the Aga Khan Palace in Pune, her health deteriorated, leading to her demise in a few months.

1980- US ice hockey team defeated Soviet Union at Olympics:

The Soviet Union’s ice hockey team were favourites at the 1980 Winter Olympics. Facing off against the United States, the squad was shockingly defeated 4-3 in the semi-final, leading to one of the biggest upsets in the history of the event. The US men’s ice hockey team went on to clinch a gold medal in the tournament, defeating Finland 4-2 in the final.

1997- Dolly cloned successfully:

A sheep named Dolly became the first mammal to be cloned from an ‘adult cell’, something which was previously deemed impossible in science. On 22 February 1997, scientists working at the Roslin Institute near Dublin announced Dolly’s birth. The project came together under the direction of Ian Wilmut.

2011- Christchurch earthquake:

New Zealand’s Christchurch was struck by a massive aftershock after enduring tremors for five months. The 6.3 magnitude earthquake led to substantial liquefaction, shaking and surface cracks in the city and its surrounding area.

2014- Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych impeached:

On 22 February 2014, Ukraine’s parliament voted to impeach President Viktor Yanukovych. The development came after Yanukovych suspended a landmark association and trade deal with the European Union in favour of closer ties to Russia. This led to widespread protests against his government. Yanukovych later fled the country and has been accused of embezzlement.

