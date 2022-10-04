2022 Physics Nobel awarded to Alain Aspect, John Clauser & Anton Zeilinger for 'discoveries in quantum mechanics'

New Delhi: The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics was jointly awarded to three scientists on Tuesday for “discoveries in the field of quantum mechanics.”

The winners are France’s Alain Aspect, US’ John F. Clauser and Austria’s Anton Zeilinger.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences decided to award the trio for their “experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information of science.”

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPrize in Physics to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger.

The trio will share the award of 10 million Swedish kronor ($901,500), and will receive the prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a ceremony in Stockholm on 10 December, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

Last year, the prize was awarded to Syukuro Manabe, of Japan and the United States, and German Klaus Hasselmann for their research on climate models, while Italian Giorgio Parisi also won for his work on the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems.

On Monday, Sweden’s Svante Paabo received the Nobel Prize in Medicine for using DNA to reveal the link between humans and Neanderthals.

The Nobel season continues this week with the announcement of the winners of the Chemistry Prize on Wednesday, followed by the much-anticipated prizes for Literature on Thursday and Peace on Friday.

