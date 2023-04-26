In a shocking event that took place in Western UK, a 230-year-old Roman statue was vandalised with blue crayons at the Croome Court in Worcestershire. As reported by BBC, the incident took place during the Easter weekend this month when crayons were provided to visitors including families and children as a part of their activities at the site.

The statue of the Roman water nymph Sabrina carved out of Coade stone was scrawled all over with blue crayons, with marks on its face, hands, and torso. Pictures of the same have also gone viral on social media, leaving users disappointed and upset with the damage done by the visitors.

Apart from the statue, another memorial made in memory of famous landscape artist Lancelot Brown, also situated on the grounds of the historic Croome estate, was also covered in similar blue crayon marks. The authorities have so far said that the marks have been scrubbed off. A National Trust spokesperson while speaking to BBC said, “Disappointing as they are, incidents like this are very rare considering the millions of visitors who enjoy and respect the places in our care.”

Take a look at the statue:

Social media users while reacting to the damages done at the site shared their disappointments. A user wrote, “Crayons in an activity pack is a great idea for keeping children engaged, the parents really need to take responsibility here. You wouldn’t let this happen in a Pizza Express,” while another said, “Ok, but that kid or kids had to had lots of time to do that to the statue. Did no one see them? Where were the parents, the museum staff? No one to stop them and ask them to express their creativity with crayons in colouring books or whatever?”

“That would have taken a while. Where were the museum attendants?” a user commented.

