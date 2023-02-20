Today is 20 February and this date marks a number of significant events that are still being chronicled in history books. Aside from the births and deaths of famous people, the world has also seen important war treaties, the development of new technologies, power shifts, and the rise and fall of governments, as well as a number of local, regional, and global events. The arcs and significance of these events must be understood for the coming generations to know about them. Continue reading to learn more about some of the significant events that happened on 20 February in detail.

20 February: Historical events

1986 – The core module of space station Mir was launched It was on this date back in 1986 when the core module of the Russian Space Station ‘Mir’ was launched by the Soviet Union. Over the next 10 years, additional modules were sent aloft, following which a large habitat was created. It served as a versatile space laboratory for over 14 years.

