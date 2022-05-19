2-year-old kid orders 31 cheeseburgers from mother’s phone; also gives generous tip to rider

The burgers cost about $61.58 (around Rs 4,785), but the child did not forget to add a tip to it and gave $16 (approx Rs 1,200). The child later managed to eat half a burger out of the 31 he ordered

A two-year-old child in Texas, United States, shocked his family after ordering more than 30 cheeseburgers from a local McDonald’s outlet. The child, Barrett, used his mother’s phone to place the order while she was working on her computer.

Kelsey Golden from Kingsville, Texas, was totally unaware of her toddler’s mischief, who sneakily took her phone and ordered 31 cheeseburgers. While speaking to KRIS 6 News, the mother-of-three stated that she got to know about the order after she suddenly received a message from the online food ordering company DoorDash.

“He usually likes to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that…I thought I’d locked the phone but I didn’t,” Golden told the local channel.

Explaining more about the incident, Golden said that she received a message saying her order was going to take a little extra time because of the large number of burgers. Confused about who could have placed the order, she later discovered that it was her youngest son. Barrett, who was the culprit.

Soon after the order was delivered to her address, Golden posted the hilarious incident on a Facebook group called ‘Kingsville Community Help’ to spread the word about the free food, after which the post quickly went viral.

“I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested,” the mother wrote in her post. She also posted a picture of her son and added that the excess food came in as her 2-year-old knows how to order from DoorDash.

Further while speaking to the local TV channel, Golden claimed that the order cost her nearly $100 (approximately Rs 7,000). The burgers cost about $61.58 (around Rs 4,785), but the child did not forget to add a tip to it and gave $16 (approx Rs 1,200), so after all added charges and taxes included, Golden paid $91.70.

When asked if Barrett had any of those burgers, the mother said that he ended up eating half of one of them.

Soon after her post went viral on social media, many people stopped by and picked up some cheeseburgers. Some social media users also advised Golden to lock the apps on her phone.

