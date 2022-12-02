Today on 2 December 2022, we bring you a list of some significant events that took place on this day back in the past. While the year is about to end, a lot of events also happened this year which will be further recalled in the coming time. Presently, let’s know in detail about the following events that hold a significant place in world history.

Napoleon crowned France’s emperor

Almost a century back, it was on 2 December 1804, when Napoleon Bonaparte crowned himself as the Emperor of France at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in the presence of Pope Pius VII. Following this, Napoleon in the coming years ruled the country and was again crowned as the Emperor of the French as Napoleon III in 1852.

World’s first self-sustaining, controlled nuclear chain reaction was initiated

Led by a group of scientists, on 2 December 1942, the world’s first self-sustaining, controlled nuclear chain reaction was conducted at the University of Chicago’s football stadium under the direction of Enrico Fermi. This experiment further paved the way for huge advancements in the field of nuclear science.

UAE was formed

A country located in the Arabian Peninsula, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was formed on 2 December 1971 as a federation with the union of six small emirates. These included Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah. Later, the seventh emirate Ras al Khaimah joined in February 1972.

The first artificial heart implant

Around 40 years back on 2 December 1982, cardiothoracic surgeon William C. DeVries carried out a successful operation when he carefully removed the damaged heart of Dr Barney Clark and further replaced it with the world’s first permanent artificial heart. Named ‘Jarvik-7’, the artificial heart accompanied Clark till his death.

Pablo Escobar was killed

Considered one of the wealthiest drug kingpins the world had ever seen, Colombian criminal Pablo Escobar was killed during an exchange of fire with authorities. The head of the Medellin cartel, Pablo reportedly was attempting to flee his ‘safest’ hideout in Medellín, Colombia when he was cut down by gunfire. The image of his bloody corpse has been seared in public memory since then.

