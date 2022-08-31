World

19-year-old girl forced to execute her mother in revenge killing for father's murder

The girl was asked by authorities to kick the chair away from under the feet of her mother leading to her hanging, in line with one of the Iranian regime's most barbaric laws

FP Staff August 31, 2022 11:59:37 IST
19-year-old girl forced to execute her mother in revenge killing for father's murder

Representational image. ANI

Tehran: A 19-year-old girl in Iran executed her own mother for killing her father.

The girl was asked by authorities to kick the chair away from under the feet of her mother leading to her hanging, in line with one of the Iranian regime’s most barbaric laws, Irish Mirror reported.

The woman has been identified as Maryam Karimi, who killed her husband after he subjected her to years of abuse and refused to grant her divorce.

As per the report, Karimi’s father and her only relative Ebrahim did his best to solve the issue peacefully but was unable to convince his “stubborn” son-in-law, so he aided his mistreated child in the killing.

Updated Date: August 31, 2022 11:59:37 IST

