19 November: Historical events to recall on this date
Here is the list of some major happenings that took place on the date of 19 November in history
Today on 19 November 2022, we recall a number of significant events that took place in the past across the world. While some led to major reformations, some happenings also changed the world and the type of life humans live today.
Take a look at some major events and happenings from 19 November as they continue to remain etched in the pages of history.
Gettysburg Address by Abraham Lincoln
Four and a half months after the Union armies defeated the Confederate forces in the Battle of Gettysburg, then US President Abraham Lincoln delivered the famous ‘Gettysburg Address’ during the American Civil War on 19 November 1863. It continues to remain one of the best-known speeches in the history of America.
Apollo 12 landing on the Moon
NASA’s second mission to land humans on the Moon’s surface, Apollo 12 made a successful landing on 19 November 1969. After taking off on 14 November 1969 during a rainy day from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the flight faced troubles due to lighting strikes which further knocked out the crew’s attitude control indicators and switching power.
San Juanico disaster
A disastrous explosion also known as the San Juanico disaster took place on 19 November 1984 in San Juan Ixhuatepec, Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico. It was an industrial mishap that was caused due to a series of explosions at a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tank farm. The catastrophic explosions destroyed the entire facility.
Pop duo Milli Vanilli stripped of Grammy Award
On 19 November 1990, the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences revoked the 1989 Best New Artist Grammy award from popular pop duo Milli Vanilli (Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan) after it was revealed that the two did not sing their debut album. Notably, it was the first time a Grammy was ever revoked.
Kindle launched
It was on 19 November 2007 when American company Amazon.com started selling Kindle, a portable wireless electronic reading device that went on to become the most popular e-reader.
