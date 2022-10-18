Since the beginning of the 20th century, human civilisation has witnessed several major events, events, incidents, and happenings every other day, thus etching such dates in the pages of history. With the evolution of humankind and several revolutions, we have witnessed various changes in the world. Recollecting such events not only helps to keep our memories fresh but raises the quotient of knowledge. That being said, as we stand with centuries left. today on 18 October 2022, let’s check on the few notable events that took place on this date in history.

Starting from the formation of the British Broadcasting Company to the death of Thomas Edison, a lot happened on this date.

1898

Following the Spanish-American War, the last Spanish troops sailed back to Spain and the US flag was finally raised in public buildings across the island. Taking a total of two months, Puerto Rico was formally transferred to the United States on this date.

1922

A short-lived company, the British Broadcasting Company Ltd., also known as the BBC was formed on 18 October 1922 in the United Kingdom. However, it was on 31 December 1926 that the company was dissolved which led to the formation of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

1931

A pioneer in the field of modern electricity, American inventor Thomas Edison who was known for developing several devices including electric power generation, mass communication, sound recording, and motion pictures breathed his last on 18 October 1931 in West Orange, New Jersey. Reportedly, he died due to complications of diabetes at the age of 84.

1954

Very rare in today’s date, Regency TR-1 Transistor portable radios were the first of their kind introduced by Texas Instruments on 18 October 1954. They were produced for domestic use.

1968

In a matter of just six seconds, Bob Beamon created history by breaking the world’s long jump record as he ascended to a height of six feet and finally land at a historical number of 29 feet, 2½ inches later. It was 18 October 1968 in Mexico City when Beamon not only became the first 29-foot long jumper but also the first to pass the 28 feet number.

