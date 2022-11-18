Here is the list of major happenings that took place on today’s date i.e., 18 November. If we look closely into the pages of history, the world has witnessed several events and incidents that left a drastic impact and changed the way humankind lived in the present time. Whether that be the wars or the reforming movements, the list is long and worth knowing.

With that said, check out the list of some such major happenings from today’s date.

18 November: Historical events

1928 – Mickey Mouse’s movie debut

It was on 18 November 1929 when the popular animated character Mickey Mouse made his movie debut in one of the earliest animated cartoons, Steamboat Willie. Directed by Walt Disney, the seven-minute film was the first to bring together animation technology and synchronised sound.

1963 – Push-button telephones came to the US

On 18 November 1963, the United States saw the introduction of the first push-button (Touch-Tone) telephones which went on to replace most rotary-dial models.

1966 – US Roman Catholic bishops did away with the rule against eating meat on Fridays

Back on 18 November 1966, Roman Catholic bishops in the United States issued a Pastoral Statement on Penance and Abstinence which further did away with the rule against eating meat on Fridays outside of the Lenten season.

1978 – Jonestown massacre

On this deadly date back in 1978, Jim Jones, the leader of the Peoples Temple religious community and some 918 individuals died in incidents of mass murder-suicide in Guyana, an event which was termed as ‘revolutionary suicide’ by Jones and some Peoples Temple members.

1987 – King’s Cross fire incident

One of the major mishaps recorded in history, the King’s Cross fire took place on 18 November 1987 when the London Underground station was seen in flames after a fire under a wooden escalator spread into the underground ticket hall in a flashover. This led to the death of around 31 civilians.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.