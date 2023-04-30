18 new 'psychoactive' drugs found in Wastewater collected from 47 cities

In wastewater collected from 16 countries, an Australian-led study discovered 18 new psychoactive compounds that have effects similar to those of well-known street drugs.

In order to avoid being caught, these drugs are designed to replicate the effects of well-known illicit drugs, the study found.

In the study, the team led by the University of Queensland examined samples collected during three separate New Year’s periods from 2019 to 2022 in 47 cities from Europe, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, China, Brazil, and South Korea.

They discovered 18 novel compounds that resembled mind-altering street drugs but had minor structural changes to their chemical makeup.

As a result of being synthesised to replace illegal compounds, they have a slightly altered chemical structure, according to Bade.

Since they are typically produced in smaller quantities than more well-known illegal substances, it is challenging for law enforcement to monitor their circulation.

The study revealed widespread usage of so-called novel psychoactive substances (NPS), but it also identified distinct regional trends.

The most common type of NPS was synthetic cathinones, which share chemical similarities with the stimulant cathinone found in khat. One such substance, 3-methylmethcathinone, was discovered in exceptionally high concentrations throughout Europe, particularly in Slovakia and Spain.

The first year, it was only discovered in Europe; however, it later spread to North America and Oceania.

Phenethylamines, which can mimic the effects of amphetamines, and synthetic benzodiazepines were also widely used.

Mephedrone, ethylone, and eutylone are just a few of the seven novel psychoactive compounds the scientists discovered in Australia alone. These drugs all operate similarly to cocaine or ecstasy.

The plant-based analgesic mitragynine was discovered in unusually high concentrations in the United States.

Despite several warnings from the US Food and Drug Administration regarding the risks associated with the kratom plant, mitragynine is not currently subject to government regulation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.