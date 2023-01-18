The world we stand in today has a long history and involves some major and historic events that contributed to some significant changes around us. Standing today in the 21st century, it is relevant to know about our history and further pass on the information to the coming generations. Speaking of which, every date in the calendar marks some important events. Today is 18 January and this date also has some historical events to recall. To know in detail about such events, read further. From the establishment of the German empire to the conclusion of the civil war in Sierra Leone, 18 January holds a significant place in the pages of history.

18 January: Historic events

1871 – German Empire was established

It was 18 January 1871 when the German Empire was established as a result of diplomacy following three successful wars by the North German state of Prussia.

1944 – Paul Keating was born

A prominent Australian politician and the leader of the Australian Labor Party, Paul Keating was born on 18 January 1944 in Sydney. He also served as the Prime Minister of Australia from 1991 to 1996 while also holding office as the leader of her party.

1967 – Albert DeSalvo was convicted

Best known by the name of ‘Boston Strangler’, Albert DeSalvo was a self-confessed serial killer who reportedly killed over 10 women in Boston in the early 1960s. Besides murder, DeSalvo was also convicted of sexual assault and various other crimes to later be sentenced to life on this same date.

1983 – Jim Thorpe’s medals were reinstated

30 years after his death, it was on 18 January 1983 when the International Olympic Committee (ICC) officially reinstated the gold medals of American athlete Jim Thorpe. He had earlier won the decathlon and the pentathlon at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm but was later taken away due to certain allegations.

1986 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was celebrated for the first time

After the bill to observe Martin Luther King Day was sponsored by Senator Ted Kennedy and later was passed in October 1983, then-President Ronald Reagan signed it to establish the day as a national holiday on the third Monday of every January. It was observed for the first time by all 50 states on 18 January 1993.

2002 – Civil war in Sierra Leone ended

A war that lasted for more than a decade, the Sierra Leone Civil War began in 1991 and was declared over on 18 January 2002. The war which was the result of a revolt against a longstanding dictatorship and varied interactions between structural problems ended up with the death of around 50,000 people and lakhs displaced.

