Washington: In a series of raids conducted at over 20 locations, police in California have made 17 arrests in relation to a string of shootings in Gurdwaras in Stockton, Sacramento, and other cities. They have also seized weapons like an AK-47, handguns, and at least one machine gun, said the State Attorney General.

According to an announcement made by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker, and Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupr, the 17 felony arrests — mostly of members of the local Sikh community — were made on Sunday during a massive operation that involved agents executing search warrants at 20 locations in Northern California.

At a news conference Dupr, said, two of the people arrested are mafia members who are wanted on a number of murders in India.

According to the California Attorney General, the detained individuals are members of opposing criminal organisations that are thought to be behind a number of shootings and violent crimes in the counties of Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced, including five attempted murders.

Members of these groups were allegedly involved in a mass shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple which took place on 27 August, 2022, and a shooting at a Sacramento Sikh temple on 23 March, 2023.

During the investigation, law enforcement was able to prevent two additional shootings from occurring, a press release said.

“Today, California is safer thanks to collaboration, determination, and swift action by DOJ agents and our law enforcement partners in Sutter County,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“No family should ever have to worry about drive-by shootings or other forms of gun violence in the neighbourhoods where their children live and play. As a result of this joint law enforcement effort, we’re taking guns off the street and putting suspected gang members and their associates behind bars,” he said.

“An investigation of this magnitude requires a tremendous amount of time and effort, and especially a lot of personnel,” said Sutter County District Attorney General Jennifer Dupr.

With inputs from agencies

