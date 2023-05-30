Many accidents globally are caused by inexperienced drivers. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), a report by the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) states that “The fatal crash rate per mile driven by 16–19-year-olds is nearly three times the rate for drivers aged 20 and over. Risk is highest at 16-17.” But for some, the statistics may not matter. A 16-year-old was seen behind the wheels of a Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV on a bustling Melbourne highway.

A photograph of the car with the learner inside was captured by a motorist and shared on the Melbourne Car Spotters Facebook page, instantly igniting curiosity and amazement.

The Young Learner

According to the motorist, the 16-year-old driver was driving the luxury car very carefully as they headed home from school.

The Facebook post read, “This Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV was spotted yesterday afternoon being driven by a 16-year-old after school pickup. What did you learn to drive on?

Thanks to all who sent it in, including @benjamin_kemp03 for this pic. The photo was clicked at Eastern Freeway.”

The social media users wondered how a teenager could legally drive a supercar that accelerated from 0 to 100km/h in under three seconds.

Reactions on social media

Commenting on the post, a user said, “Terrific that the kid can learn in it but unfortunately is not allowed to drive it on his own on P plates.”

One person wrote, “I don’t get it at all. I know In France/Germany (and assuming other countries) this isn’t permitted for learners to drive these types of cars. Its miles beyond their abilities and even adults with years of driving are regularly seen on social media having huge crashes. It’s like a pilot learning to first fly a jet and not a single.” They also added the current vehicle they are learning on, “Prop Cessna or motorbike rider learning on a 1000cc superbike.”

Sharing their personal experience, another user wrote, “This blows my mind! P players are restricted from high powered vehicles, but because you’re supervised as a learner it’s ok to be given the feeling of the power! Ludicrous.”

