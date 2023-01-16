16 January: Know about historical events that took place on this date

Decades have been passing and with time, we have witnessed some major happenings around us that left a great impact on the world and on humankind. From big wars to events of global significance, the list of such historical events is long. Throughout the entire year, every date in our calendar holds some prominence and it is important for all of us to know about those important dates. Speaking of which, today’s date i.e., 16 January also has several important events to mark as they played a major role in our history and the world we live in today.

To know in detail about those historical events that took place on 16 January, read further:

1934 – Marilyn Horne was born

Popular Opera singer and a prominent American mezzo-soprano, Marilyn Horne was born on 16 January 1934. Known for the flexibility, quality, and exceptional range of her voice, Marilyn played an instrumental role in reviving operas. Notably, she was lauded as one of the best opera stars of her time and was a leading lady for 26 years at the Metropolitan Opera.

1991 – Beginning of the Gulf War

With the entry of coalition forces by nations including Kuwait, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Saudi Arabia, and others, the Persian Gulf War was fought with Iraq and it began on 16 January 1991. Later in February 1991, the war came to an end with Iraq’s defeat.

1992 – Civil War in El Salvador came to an end

After ravaging the Central American state for straight 12 years, the civil war in El Salvador ended on 16 January 1992. The war left the state in a devastated condition further claiming the lives of thousands of people. Notably, the war came to an end after an UN-mediated negotiation between President Alfredo Cristiani’s government and the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN).

2006 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was elected as the president of Liberia

Globally known as Africa’s ‘Iron Lady’, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became the first woman to be elected as the head of state of an African country – Liberia. It was after the end of a brutal civil war in the state that she took over as Liberia’s president. Throughout her tenure, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf did great work for Liberia and also secured huge investments.

