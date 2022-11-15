15 November: Historic events that happened on this day

The day, 15 November, can be called both famous as well as infamous for some right reasons. On this day, while the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) heralded a new era in radio broadcasting, the computer world got its very first microprocessor thanks to Intel. Among some notorious incidents that took place on this day, the infamous Unabomber announced himself in the world of crime. Also, Bangladesh experienced severe consequences due to the devastating Cyclone Sidr. Let’s take a look at historic events that took place on 15 November:

The foundation of NBC (1926):

The National Broadcasting Company (NBC), the United States’ first broadcast network, was established on 15 November 1926, with a celebratory four-hour radio programme that was broadcast from the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel’s ballroom in New York City. Three mass media giants, including Radio Corporation of America (RCA), American Telephone and Telegraph, and Westinghouse Electric Corporation, collaborated to create NBC.

David Sarnoff, the general manager of RCA, which took sole ownership of the network in 1930, oversaw the creation of NBC. Even though he had envisioned NBC as largely an informative service, shows like Amos ‘n’ Andy and The Jack Benny Program helped the network establish a stranglehold in the radio industry.

US Fleet won the Battle of Guadalcanal (1942):

The Naval Battle of Guadalcanal was initiated on 12 November 1942 with Japanese air strikes on U.S. ships, Task Force 67, under the leadership of Rear Admiral Richmond K. Turner. The opposing navies suffered immensely up until 15 November in intense air and sea combat. The battleships Hiei and Kirishima, the heavy cruiser Kinugasa, three destroyers as well as several priceless transportation assets, were all sacrificed by Japan. Seven destroyers and the two American light cruisers Atlanta and Juneau were sunk. Japan’s defeats made it harder for them to reinforce their garrison on Guadalcanal, which allowed the United States to switch from being defensive to becoming offensive in this operation.

Heinrich Himmler’s order (1943):

Heinrich Himmler issued the directive for Romani and part-Romanies to be “on the same level as Jews and placed in concentration camps” on 15 November 1943. Roma was accommodated by the camp’s administration in a particular area known as the “Gypsy family camp.” As many as 23,000 Lalleri, Sinti, and Roma were sent to Auschwitz. Himmler was a key figure in the creation of the Holocaust and one of the most powerful persons in Nazi Germany.

Intel launched the 4004 microprocessor (1971):

Intel introduced a product that would fundamentally alter the computing industry on 15 November 1971. The Intel 4004, now recognised as the first commercial microprocessor in history, served as the foundation for all modern smart and connected technologies. The 4004 was the first noteworthy instance of large-scale integration, demonstrating the superiority of MOS silicon gate technology (SGT). The groundbreaking 4004 chip design was an example of how to apply the SGT for complicated logic and memory circuits, expediting the SGT’s acceptance by the worldwide semiconductor industry.

Unabomber attempted to destroy American Airlines Flight 444 (1979):

On 15 November 1979, Ted Kaczynski, infamously known as the UNABOMBER made an attempt to bring down American Airlines Flight 444, a Boeing 727 travelling from Chicago to Washington, DC. However, the bomb didn’t explode because it was made of barium nitrate, which is often used to make green smoke in fireworks instead of explosive powder. Due to dense, green smoke produced by the device burning in the cargo compartment, the aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, D.C.

Cyclone Sidr hit Bangladesh (2007):

On the evening of 15 November 2007, Cyclone Sidr made landfall along Bangladesh’s southwest coast. Over 450,000 homes were destroyed by the devastating cyclone across 30 districts due to wind, flooding, and tidal surge. All six of the worst-affected areas had more than 50 percent of their homes ruined or damaged.

