15 December 2022: Historical events that took place on this date

Our history is filled with several significant events that have been changing our lives for decades now. From major wars to important happenings in different fields, the list of major incidents is long and relevant to humankind. With that said, every date in our calendar marks many such events. Today on 15 December 2022, let’s take a look at some of the major incidents that took place on this date in the past.

15 December: Historical events

1948 – Alger Hiss was indicted on counts of perjury

It was on this date when former US State Department official, Alger Hiss was indicted by a federal grand jury on two charges of perjury for telling lies about his dealings with Whittaker Chambers. Chambers is the one who accused him of having membership in a communist espionage ring. Notably, Hiss was found guilty in January 1950.

1989 – Romanian revolution began

On 15 December 1989, the Romanian revolution began, and as a part of it, anti-government demonstrations erupted in Timisoara in the western part of the country. The protests reached the capital on 21 December. Notably, the revolution led to the fall of communism and topped the Romanian leader Nicolae Ceausescu from power.

1997- Janet Jagan became the first female President of Guyana

A US-born Guyanese politician, Janet Rosenberg Jagan was elected as the President of Guyana on 15 December 1997. She served from 1997 to 1999. Notably, Janet was the first elected female president in South America and also the first white president of Guyana.

2001 – Leaning Tower of Pisa was reopened

After remaining under repair for 11 years, the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa was reopened for tourists in Pisa on 15 December 2001. Notably, the monument was being worked upon by a team of experts to stabilise the structure without eliminating its famous tilt. Around $27 million was spent on fortifying the tower.

2011 – Iraq War officially ended

In a ceremony that was held in Baghdad on 15 December 2011, the US military formally declared that its mission in Iraq has been completed, and thereafter the war is being called off. It was then that the US troops prepared to withdraw from Iraq.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.