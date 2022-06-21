14th BRICS Summit: PM Modi to attend virtual meet at the invitation of Chinese president Xi Jinping

The upcoming BRICS (Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa) summit is being hosted by China. The meeting comes days after China blocked a joint proposal by India and US in the UN to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a 'Global Terrorist'

At the invitation of Chinese president Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the upcoming 14th BRICS Summit hosted by China in virtual format, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

This includes a High-Level Dialogue on Global Development with guest countries on 24 June.

The summit will be held on 23-24 June, 2022.

Talks on counter-terrorism are expected to be held at the meet.

"Discussions during the 14th BRICS Summit are expected to cover intra-BRICS cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism, trade, health, traditional medicine, environment, S&T and innovation, agriculture, technical and vocational education & training, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises," the MEA added.

The 14th BRICS Summit

The theme for the upcoming BRICS (Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa) is "Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development."

The meeting comes days after China blocked a joint proposal by India and the United States in the UN to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a 'Global Terrorist' under the ISIS and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

Makki is a US-designated terrorist and the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.