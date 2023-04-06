14-year-old girl in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir allegedly raped repeatedly by father, brother

New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has been allegedly raped by her father and brother.

According to a report in the BBC, the staff who provided medical aid to the victim said the girl was brought to the emergency room by her mother. She had been complaining of stomach pain and on being examined it was found that she was pregnant.

In the initial police investigation conducted in the case, the victim has alleged that her brother and then her father raped her several times during the last nine months.

The victim has allegedly said the father and brother had threatened her to keep quiet.

Meanwhile, the father and brother have been arrested by the police and they have confessed to raping the girl several times over the past nine months.

The investigating authorities also claimed that the girl informed the mother about the father’s behavior and there was an argument between the mother and the father over it and the mother also tried committing suicide.

Meanwhile, in March, there were reports of a Muslim cleric in Pakistan having drugged a boy and repeatedly raping him throughout the night inside a mosque.

As per the FIR, the incident took place on an intervening night March 9 and 10 in the jurisdiction of Shaheen Chowk Police Station in Pakistan’s Gujrat, according to local media reports.

In the FIR, the victim has alleged that Maulvi Mohammad Riaz — who was reportedly the Imam Masjid at the Jamia Masjid Buraq — made a phone call to the victim and asked the boy to come to the mosque for consultation regarding Taraweeh prayers during Ramzan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.