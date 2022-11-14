From the birthdays of some famous personalities like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and King Charles III to the launch of Apollo 12 and Eurostar Service, the list of some major events is quite long on today’s date ie., 14 November. These days are significant in terms of history pages and still hold relevance among historians, students, and common people. Let’s check in detail about the historical events from the past.

1889 – Jawaharlal Nehru was born

On 14 November 1889, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India was born in Allahabad, India (then British India). He is considered one of the most prominent figures in the history of India and is remembered for his huge contribution to the Indian nationalist movement.

1934 – New York Slum clearance agreed

One of the most ambitious slum clearances carried out in New York City was agreed on this date by the Public Works Administration and New York City.

1940 German bombers attack Coventry

Famously known as the Coventry Blitz or Coventration of the city, on this date, there was a series of bombing raids that were carried out by the German Air Force on the British city of Coventry.

1948 – King Charles III was born

Now ascended to the British throne, King Charles III was born on 14 November 1948 to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

1969 – Apollo 12 was launched

On this date back in 1969, NASA launched Apollo 12, the sixth crewed flight as a part of the United States Apollo program. The crew comprising Charles Conrad Jr, Richard F Gordon Jr, and Alan L Bean made a landing five days later and became the second to land on the moon.

1994 – Eurostar Service was launched

On 14 November 1994, the services of Eurostar were begun from London Waterloo International station in London to Paris Gare du Nord in Paris, and further Brussels-South railway station in Brussels.

