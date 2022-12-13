The day, 14 December found its place as an important chapter in the history book certainly for some right reasons. On this day in 1911, Roald Amundsen from Norway successfully travelled to the South Pole for the first time. In 1955, the United Nations witnessed significant growth in its member count following the Security Council’s resolution 109. In 1993, the first AIDS-related movie, Philadelphia premiered worldwide. In 2012, one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history took place at New Town’s Sandy Hook Elementary School. Here are some historic events that took place on 14 December:

Explorer Roald Amundsen reached the South Pole, 1911

On 14 November 1911, Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen, a prominent figure in the history of polar exploration, became the first person to reach the South Pole. He started off his journey from Norway in June of 1910. On the mentioned day, Amundsen raised the Norwegian flag at the South Pole at around 3 pm. On 25 January, 1912, Amundsen and his team returned safely to their base camp after travelling for 99 days and approximately 1400 nautical miles. He received personal telegrams of appreciation from King George V of England and US President Theodore Roosevelt for his feat, which was universally acknowledged.

First UN membership growth, 1955

On 14 December 1955, the Security Council, following resolution 109, recommended 16 nations, including well-known countries like Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, for awarding membership in the United Nations. Since the UN’s establishment a decade prior, it ushered in the first phase of major membership expansions. In 1955, the number of members surged from 60 to 76, and by 1960, the number was 99. Decolonisation would result in a large number of additional newly-independent nations taking seats at the UN over the subsequent 10 years.

Philadelphia World Premiere, 1993

American legal drama film, Philadelphia had its world premiere on 14 December 1993. The film, written by Ron Nyswaner, directed by Jonathan Demme and starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, was the first major Hollywood production to address AIDS-related issues. Filmed and set in its namesake city, the movie depicts the tale of gay man Andrew Beckett, who approaches attorney Joe Miller to assist him in suing his employers, who terminated him after learning he has AIDS. Hanks who portrayed the character of the gay man won the Oscar for best actor in 1994.

Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, 2012

On 14 November 2012, a mass shooting was executed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in New Town by a 20-year-old boy, Adam Lanza that left 28 people dead and 2 injured. Adam Lanza shot and murdered 20 children and 6 adults at the school before turning the gun on himself. He had previously killed his mother, Nancy Lanza, at their residence. Lanza destroyed the hard drive of his computer before departing the house, making it challenging for law enforcement personnel to gather evidence.

