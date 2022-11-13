13 November: Historic events that took place on this day

The day, 13 November occupies a significant place in history for some ground-breaking innovations and earth-shattering incidents. The world of entertainment also got some cult-classic franchises like Walt Disney’s Fantasia. Let’s take a look at some of such events that have made the day historic:

13 November Historic Events

The Holland Tunnel over the Hudson River opened for the public (1927):

The Hudson River’s Holland Tunnel, a twin-tube car tunnel, links Jersey City’s 12th and 14th streets with Canal Street in Manhattan, New York. It was the longest underwater vehicular tunnel in the world when it was built in 1927 and was made open for the public on 13 November of that same year. The tunnel’s design was created by Clifford M. Holland and the construction was also named after him. However, he died unexpectedly before it was entirely completed.

The tunnel features 84 strong fans that are capable of refreshing the air in the tunnel every 90 seconds. It is regarded as a noteworthy engineering accomplishment because it found a solution to the ventilation issue of a lengthy vehicle tunnel. Suction fans are used to pull the dirty air out of the tube through a duct in the ceiling.

Jeep created its first prototype, the Willys Quad (1940):

Just a year before the United States entered World War II, in 1940, the Jeep legend kickstarted its journey. The US Army received a Willys Quad, a compact four-wheel drive prototype on 13 November 1940. It had a Delmar Barney Roos-designed Willys Go-Devil engine. With 60 horsepower and 105 foot-pounds of torque, it not only fulfilled the Army’s demand but also outperformed its only rivals for the military contract, the Ford and Bantam. The MB, CJ series, and Wrangler all originated from the Quad. Having improved the Quad, Willys produced 1,500 units of the Willys MA variant, many of which saw combat during World War II.

Walt Disney’s Fantasia made its debut in theatres (1940):

Fantasia, a daring, avant-garde roadshow that debuted in theatres on 13 November 1940, gave the world the very first experience of abstract themes and stereo sound. Fantasia delivers a distinctive blend of fantasy and, in a way that no other movie in Disney history has ever shown, reveals the “man behind the curtain.” It features eight animated parts, seven of which are performed by the Philadelphia Orchestra and are followed by a live-action introduction.

March Against Death (1969):

The “March Against Death” started off on the night of 13 November 1969. By the end of that weekend, there had been more demonstrators in Washington, D.C. than at any other time in its history. Thousands more showed up than at the Civil Rights March on Washington in 1963.

Aramoana Massacre ( 1990):

The Aramoana massacre was a shooting spree that took place on 13 November 1990, in the unassuming New Zealand township of Aramoana. Following a verbal confrontation with his neighbour, resident David Gray shot and killed 13 people, including a police sergeant from the area. The next day, after conducting a thorough house-to-house search, anti-terrorist squad-led police officers discovered Gray and shot and wounded him as he exited from a residence firing. However, he died while being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.