In a first, 12,000 people attend a political rally organised in a Minecraft video game lobby
In a first, a political party organised a rally in a video game lobby. The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, or LPDR organised a May Day rally in a Minecraft lobby, which was attended by 12,000 people.
The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) conducted a political rally on a Minecraft server to commemorate Russia’s Labour Day. The event took place on May 1 on an LDPR-themed server, which included a massive bust of the late Vladimir Zhirinovsky.
“The LDPR’s digital rally has grown to be the largest demonstration in the country today. Over 12,000 supporters from all over the world applied to participate in the event!” claimed the party in a statement.
However, it admitted that the rally was cut short due to a server crash caused by an unusually large influx of users.
It was not immediately known how many users attended the event at the same time.
LDPR spokesman Alexander Dyupin said in a Telegram message that the server promptly crashed and could not accommodate more players, according to a translation from Meduza.
A video posted on Twitter by NEXTA shows one view of the rally.
🎪 A huge statue of dead Russian politician and propagandist Vladimir Zhirinovsky was created in Minecraft, near which a “rally” was held today. According to the organizers, “12,000 people” took part in the event. pic.twitter.com/V910kKVETs
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 1, 2023
Footage from the demonstration is circulating online, showing Minecraft players parading near the 200-meter-high bust of the LDPR founder, as well as firing fireworks. Zhirinovsky, a veteran of the Russian political arena noted for his inflammatory language and quirky behaviour, died in April 2022 of Covid-19-related complications.
Zhirinovsky, who died last year, was a Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kremlin-connected ultranationalist politician and publicist.
According to BBC News, he spent much of his career claiming that Russian military will expand their territories into other countries and areas. He drew great notice for claiming to anticipate Russia’s invasion of Ukraine down to the exact day of February 22.
Despite the technical difficulties, the party hailed the rally as a huge success, promising to hold more online events in the future and to expand its political activities to other gaming platforms as well.
