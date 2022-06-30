12-year-old Archie Battersbee is at centre of life support row in UK. Here’s why

Archie Battersbee's mother found him unconscious with a ligature over his head at their home in Essex's Southend on 7 April. She believes her son had been taking part in an online challenge. Archie has never regained consciousness

On Wednesday, three judges in the UK’s court of appeals ruled that the country’s high court should reconsider whether to end life-support treatment for a 12-year-old suffering brain damage.

But who is Archie Battersbee, the boy at the centre of the UK life-support row?

Who is he?

Described as a "born fighter" by his mother, Archie was an active young boy who participated in mixed martial arts and gymnastics, his family said.

That interest in mixed martial arts also spurred an interest in Christianity two years ago, after he saw other fighters praying before fights, they added.

What happened to him?

As per the BBC, on 7 April, Archie's mother found him unconscious with a ligature over his head after an incident at their home in Essex's Southend.

Dance believes her son had been taking part in an online challenge.

Archie has never regained consciousness.

What happened next?

As per Sky News, doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel told his family it is "highly likely" he is dead and that treatment should end.

Archie’s parents Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance vehemently disagreed.

Doctors asked to conduct a brain stem death test, but Archie's family denied consent leading the trust to bring a case at the High Court in London for permission for the test to be carried out.

As per Yahoo, Fiona Paterson, for Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, told the judge the “priority” is a decision on whether Archie should have the brain-stem test, which she said is “endorsed nationally” and would be done in a way that ensures any risk is “minimised”.

However, Bruno Quintaville, representing r his parents, said they are “very concerned” that their son had not received treatment to relieve swelling on his brain.

“The concern is that he may be suffering every day more damage which could have been avoided,” he said.

How did the judge rule?

The judge in then ruled in favour of the trust.

"I find that Archie died at noon on 31 May 2022, which was shortly after the MRI scans taken that day. I find that irreversible cessation of brain stem function has been conclusively established,” the judge wrote. "I give permission to the medical professionals at the Royal London Hospital to cease to ventilate mechanically Archie Battersbee."

How did the family react?

Dance said she was "devastated and extremely disappointed" by the judge's ruling.

"After weeks of fighting a legal battle, when I wanted to be by my little boy's bedside, basing the judgment on an MRI test - and that he is likely to be dead - is not good enough.

"This is believed to be the first time that someone has been declared 'likely to be dead' by an MRI test."

She said she felt "sickened at the hospital" and the judge "failed", adding that her son had not been given enough time.

"His heart is still beating," she said.

"Until it's God's way I won't accept that he should go."

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Dance claimed she had seen signs he could recover.

'I'm begging the judge to give him time.' 12-year-old Archie Battersbee has not regained consciousness after suffering brain damage in an incident at home in April. His mum says he needs more time but specialists think it is "highly likely" he is dead.

She said: "I don’t think I’m just fooling myself. I’m quite honest.

"What I do know is as a mother my gut feeling tells me my little boy is in there and I will continue to fight for him."

She added: "I’m begging the judge to give him time."

She said Archie had squeezed her hand in his hospital bed, and it was a sign that gave her hope.

She said: "Of course he’s not jumping up and boxing and shouting out and doing his gymnastics off the bed. I don’t expect that.

"But the fact that he is doing these little things [like squeezing her my hand] is progress."

Now, the High Court will have to take a fresh look at the case.

A GoFundMe page for Archie has raised nearly £30,000 in donations so far.

