Centuries have passed and human civilisation has evolved over time and further witnessed some key events throughout its journey. While every other day has several important events etched in the pages of history, today, 12 October also marks some major historical events, incidents, as well as major happenings that are worth revisiting. As history keeps inventing itself day after day, let us take a look back on our past and further recall the notable events that took place on today’s date i.e., 12 October.

Historic events that took place on 12 October in the past:

1901

On 12 October 1901, then-US President Theodore Roosevelt in a landmark decision officially changed the name of the Executive Mansion to the White House, the official residence of the President in Washington DC.

1915

At a time when the significant World War I was taking place, on this date, an English nurse by profession, Edith Cavell was executed during World War I for helping around 200 Allied soldiers in escaping from German-occupied Belgium.

1931

American athlete and actor, Johnny Weissmuller was chosen to play the role of Tarzan in the 1932 film.

1962

The famous Columbus Day Storm struck the West Coast of Canada and the Pacific Northwest coast of the United States majorly affecting Northern California, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia.

1968

Earlier, recognised as a colony of Spain with the name of Spanish Guinea, Equatorial Guinea gained its independence on this date.

1978

Best known for his rock band, the Sex Pistols, Sid Vicious was arrested on this date around three decades back over the murder of his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen, who was found dead in the couple’s Chelsea Hotel room.

1984

On 12 October 1984, a major Provisional Irish Republican Army assassination attempt was made against members of the British government during the Conservative Party Conference at the Grand Hotel in Brighton, England.

1998

On the same date in 1998, an American college student identified as Matthew Shepard was found dead, days after he was assaulted by two men, allegedly on grounds of homosexuality. The death also led to a wave of protests against such hate crimes.

1999

One of the greatest offensive players in the history of Basketball, American player Wilt Chamberlain passed away at the age of 63 on this day due to congestive heart failure.

2000

In one of the deadliest terrorist attacks, a group of suicide bombers linked with al-Qaeda attacked USS Cole, a guided missile destroyer of the United States Navy on this date. The attack led to the death of 17 sailors and left many injured.

2001

For its outstanding contribution to ensuring peace between nations, then United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan was awarded with the Nobel Prize.

