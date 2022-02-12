11-year-old with down syndrome gets bullied, country's president walks her to school

North Macedonia President Pendarovski shared a video of his meeting with the little girl on his Instagram handle

North Macedonia President Stevo Pendarovski escorted an 11-year-old girl with down syndrome to school after he heard that she was being bullied in class. This humble gesture of the President has been earning praise online.

President Pendarovski came to know that Embla Ademi has been facing discrimination at her school due to down syndrome. He met the child and walked her to elementary school, Edinstvo, in the city of Gostivar.

Down syndrome is a genetic disorder that causes learning disabilities and other health problems. As per Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), down syndrome is a condition in which a child is born with an extra chromosome. This extra copy of chromosome affects the brain and body of the child, which cause mental and physical challenges for the kid.

The North Macedonia President also met with Ademi’s family to learn about their daily struggles. He boosted their moral and encouraged them in the fight for protection of children's rights.

President Pendarovski shared a video of his meeting with the little girl on his Instagram handle. “Embla’s case reminds us of the prejudices we live with and the need for greater protection and care for children with disabilities,” he wrote in the caption.

In the video clip, the President can be seen walking with Ademi on the streets and meeting her parents.

Check the video clip here:

Videos and photos of the President walking with the girl went viral on social media. Since being shared on Instagram, the clip has gathered more than 2,400 likes. The users hailed the President for his generosity.

“The President said that the behavior of those who endanger children’s rights is unacceptable, especially when it comes to children with atypical development,” CNN quoted a press note released by the President's office as saying.

As per the release, President Pendarovski also emphasised that no child should be left behind, and children with special needs should not only be given the rights they deserve, but also be treated equally and welcomed in their schools.

