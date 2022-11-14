11-year-old beats IQ scores of Einstein, Stephen Hawking

Leeds (UK): Yusuf Shah, an 11-year-old boy, has overtaken scientists like Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking in terms of IQ. According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, this boy scored 162 on the IQ test, while Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking’s IQ was estimated to be around 160.

This boy studies in the sixth grade at Wigton Moore Primary School in Leeds.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said, “Everyone in school thinks I’m very smart, and I’ve always wanted to know if I’m in the top 2 people with IQ test scores.”

The outlet further states that the family had decided that Yusuf Shah would study for the Mensa test along with his high school preparations. The ingredients for both are almost the same.

“It is a very difficult test. We did what we were doing earlier. We didn’t do anything special for the IQ test,” Yusuf’s father Irfan said.

He also said that it is important for his son to keep working hard.

“I still tell him that your father is still smarter than you. We all take it lightly. Even if you are capable, you have to work hard,” Irfan said.

It is also reported that during one section of this test, Yusuf had to answer 15 questions in three minutes. But he heard wrong that he has to give this answer in 13 minutes. As a result, he took the time to answer the questions. But the child still did extremely well and got into the top one percent of this score.

