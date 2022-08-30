10-year-old saves mother who had seizure from drowning in swimming pool

In the now-viral video, Lori can be seen struggling to breathe and staying afloat in the swimming pool, as Gavin rushed in an attempt to save her from drowning.

In an incredibly brave incident, a 10-year-old saved the life of his mother, who suffered a seizure in a swimming pool. The young boy’s quick thinking and courageous act were caught on a surveillance camera. And the incident came to light after Lori Keeney, the mother who suffered the seizure, decided to tell the story about her son Gavin Keeney and shared the video of the incident on her Facebook account. The hair-raising incident took place at their residence in the United States’ Oklahoma. In the now-viral video, Lori can be seen struggling to breathe and staying afloat in the swimming pool, as Gavin rushed in an attempt to save her from drowning.

The video shows the 10-year-old pulling his mother towards the ladder on the edge. Their pet dog can also be seen trying to go inside the swimming pool. Gavin can be seen struggling in keeping her mother’s face above the surface, the young boy took the ladder’s support to position his mother in a way that she can continue breathing. However, after some seconds, a man can be seen coming in to help her.

While sharing the eye-opening video on Facebook, Lori penned down a lengthy caption to reveal “one of her worst nightmares.” Calling her son her “hero”, she said that she is very “hesitant” to bring this to light. She wrote in the caption, “One of my worst nightmares came to life this morning.”



She continued, “I’m very hesitant to share this video. As I’ve shared before, I don’t like for people to witness when I have a seizure so for all my friends and family here…know this was very, very hard for me to watch as I’ve never seen myself nor have I seen Gavin in action. I have security cameras up that captured this and I’m just sharing a brief part… it may be rough for some to see but y’all…look at my baby saved my life…literally saving my life.”

Lori added that her son was on the porch after getting out of the pool, when he heard her. And without thinking twice, he jumped into the pool to save her life. After pulling her towards the ladder, Gavin called Lori’s father to help her. Lori concluded by saying that it breaks her heart to witness her 10-year-old son have to go through this.

