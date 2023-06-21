10 worst real-life murders that will shock and horrify you

Murder is a horrific crime that shocks and terrifies us. Some murders are more gruesome and disturbing than others, especially when they involve serial killers, torture, mutilation, or cannibalism. In this article, we will explore 10 of the worst real-life murders in the world that you may have never heard of. Be warned: these accounts are graphic and upsetting.

1. The Papin Sisters

French sisters Léa and Christine Papin worked as live-in servants for the Lancelin family in France in 1926. They were quiet and reserved. They did their work efficiently and lived with the family for almost seven years. Then, one night in February 1933, they snapped and brutally murdered their employers.

Mr. Lancelin, who had been waiting for his wife at a friend’s house, came home to find her and their adult daughter dead on the floor in a pool of blood. Their eyes had been gouged out and faces smashed in. The Papin sisters were locked in their room and after getting a locksmith to open the door, the police found them lying on the bed together with a bloody hammer nearby.

The Papin sisters immediately confessed to the crimes. While in prison, Christine became very distressed from being away from her sister and eventually suffered a mental breakdown. She tried to gouge out her own eyes and died in an asylum in 1937. Léa was eventually released from prison in 1943 and managed to get a job at a French hotel under a new identity. She died in 1982.

2. The Taman Shud Case

The Taman Shud Case is one of the most baffling and mysterious unsolved murders in the world. It involves the death of an unidentified man who was found on a beach in Adelaide, Australia, in 1948. He had no identification, no signs of violence, and no apparent cause of death.

The only clue to his identity was a piece of paper with the words “Taman Shud” (meaning “ended” or “finished” in Persian) that was found in a hidden pocket of his trousers. The paper matched a rare edition of a book of poems called The Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, which was later found in a car near the beach. The book had a phone number and a code written on the back cover, but neither led to any conclusive answers.

The man’s identity, cause of death, and connection to the book remain unknown to this day. Some speculate that he was a spy, a lover, a victim of poisoning, or a suicide.

3. Tara Calico

Tara Calico was a 19-year-old college student who disappeared while riding her bike near her home in Belen, New Mexico, on 20 September, 1988. She never returned home and her bike and cassette player were never found.

A year later, a Polaroid photograph of a young woman and a boy, both bound and gagged, was found in a parking lot in Florida. The woman resembled Tara and her mother believed it was her. The boy was thought to be Michael Henley, another missing child from New Mexico, but he was later found dead in the mountains.

The origin and authenticity of the photograph have never been verified. Several other photographs of similar nature have been sent to Tara’s family over the years, but none have been confirmed as Tara. Her fate remains unknown.

4. The Severed Feet Mystery

Since 2007, at least 20 human feet have washed up on the shores of British Columbia, Canada, and Washington, USA. Most of the feet are still inside shoes, mostly sneakers or hiking boots.

The authorities have identified some of the feet as belonging to people who died by suicide, accident, or natural causes. However, some of the feet remain unidentified and unexplained. The reason why only feet are found and not other body parts is also unclear.

Some theories suggest that the feet are the result of plane or boat crashes, serial killers, human trafficking, or natural decomposition. Others believe that the feet are part of a prank or a hoax.

5. The Dead Woman Who Named Her Killer

In 1977, Teresita Basa was a 47-year-old respiratory therapist who worked at a hospital in Chicago, Illinois. She was found stabbed to death and burned in her apartment on February 21. The police had no suspects or leads until they received an unusual tip from another hospital employee named Remy Chua.

Chua claimed that she had been possessed by the spirit of Basa, who told her that her killer was a man named Allan Showery, who also worked at the hospital. Basa said that Showery had come to her apartment to fix her TV and then robbed and killed her.

The police were skeptical but decided to investigate Showery. They found out that he had some of Basa’s jewellery and gave it to his girlfriend as a gift. He also matched the description of a man seen leaving Basa’s apartment on the day of the murder. Showery confessed to the crime and was convicted in 1979.

The case remains one of the few examples of paranormal evidence being used in court.

6. The Jeanette DePalma Case

Jeanette DePalma was a 16-year-old girl who went missing on August 7, 1972, after telling her mother she was going to visit a friend in Springfield Township, New Jersey. She never arrived at her destination and her body was not found until six weeks later by a dog walker in a wooded area known as “the Devil’s Teeth”.

Her body was badly decomposed and surrounded by strange objects such as wooden crosses, animal bones, candles, and pentagrams. Some witnesses claimed that they saw signs of witchcraft or satanic rituals at the scene.

The police ruled her death as a homicide but never identified any suspects or motives. They also dismissed the rumors of occult involvement as unfounded. However, some locals believe that Jeanette was killed by a cult or by someone who practiced black magic.

7. The Lindbergh Baby

The Lindbergh baby case was a kidnapping and murder of the son of famous aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932. A ransom note was left at the scene and a series of negotiations followed, but the baby was never returned.

His body was found two months later. The police traced the ransom money to a German immigrant named Bruno Richard Hauptmann, who was arrested and tried for the crime. He denied any involvement and said he got the money from a dead friend. He was convicted and executed in 1936.

8. John George Haigh

John George Haigh was a British serial killer active in the late 1940s. He used to dispose of his victims’ bodies by burning them in sulphuric acid, earning him the nickname of “the acid bath murderer”. He mistakenly thought that without a body there was no crime and that he could get away with murder.

His arrogance led him to his downfall when he led police to the remains of his sixth and final victim, 69-year-old Olive Durand-Deacon. He had killed her for her money and jewellery and dissolved her body in a drum of acid. However, he failed to destroy her dentures, which were found by the police along with other evidence.

While on trial, Haigh pleaded insanity and insisted that he drank the blood of his victims. He was found guilty in 1949 and hanged a few months later.

9. Robert Berdella

Robert Berdella was an American serial killer who tortured and killed six men between 1984 and 1987 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was known as “the Butcher of Kansas” or “the Kansas City Butcher” because of his gruesome methods of killing his victims.

Berdella was caught when one of his victims managed to escape and alert the police. The police searched his home and found Polaroid photographs of his victims, along with human skulls, bones, teeth, and other evidence. Berdella confessed to his crimes and was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. He died of a heart attack in prison in 1992.

10. The Zodiac Killer

The Zodiac Killer is one of the most notorious and elusive serial killers in history. He operated in Northern California from the late 1960s to the early 1970s and claimed to have killed at least 37 people, although only seven have been confirmed.

The Zodiac Killer taunted the police and the public by sending cryptic letters and ciphers to newspapers, some of which have never been solved. He also called himself “the Zodiac” and used a symbol of a circle with a cross as his signature.

The Zodiac Killer’s identity remains unknown despite many suspects and theories over the years. He has inspired many books, movies, documentaries, podcasts, and TV shows that try to unravel his mystery.

