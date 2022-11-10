10 November: Historic events that took place on this day

From the debut of Sesame Street on PBS to the beginning of direct-dial coast-to-coast telephone services in the US, 10 November holds a significant place in the pages of world history. Below is a list of some historical events that took place on this date in the past.

Historic events that took place on 10 November

1918 – Józef Klemens Piłsudski’s arrival in Warsaw

A Polish revolutionary and first chief of state of the newly reconstituted Poland, Józef Klemens Piłsudski on 10 November 1918 arrived in Warsaw to further declare Poland as an independent state.

1951 – Direct-dial telephone services started in the US

On this day in 1951, Englewood mayor M. Leslie Denning and Alameda, California mayor Frank Osborne made the first customer-dialed long-distance call between each other. It took around 18 seconds to connect the two on the coast-to-coast direct calling.

1969 – Sesame Street made its debut on PBS

On 10 November 1969, one of the most popular and longest-running shows in American history, Sesame Street made its debut on the National Educational Television network, which became Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) in 1970. A preschool education television program, the show still continues to broadcast since its inception.

1975 – Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior

On this unfortunate date in the year 1975, an American Great Lakes freighter, Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior during a strong storm. The mysterious accident led to the death of the entire crew of 29 men. Notably, the ship was the largest on North America’s Great Lakes.

1997 MCI and Worldcom merger

On 10 November 1997, MCI and WorldCom announced a major merger agreement to form a new company called ‘MCI WorldCom’. The company was established with the aim to become a leading provider of facilities-based and fully integrated local, long-distance, data, and global

communications services.

2001 – China got approved for membership in World Trade Organisation

After negotiating for 15 long years, China finally got approval for membership in the World Trade Organization on 10 November 2001. A day after this, Taiwan’s membership was also approved.

