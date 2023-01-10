The world has witnessed several events including wars, global incidents, and events affecting technological and scientific advancements. Decades have passed and humankind continues to witness these changes and get influenced by the same. While our earlier generations are quite aware of these events, the present generation needs to know more about their history. Speaking of which, with today being 10 January 2023, the day also marks several important events. From the establishment of the League of Nations to the first UNGA meeting, let’s dig a bit deeper to know in detail about the happenings from the past.

10 January: Historical events

1920 – League of Nations was established

Often referred to as the ‘predecessor’ of the United Nations, the League of Nations was officially established on 10 January 1920 under the Treaty of Versailles following the end of World War I. Created as the first kind of international organisation, the League of Nations was formed to maintain international cooperation, world peace, and security.

1946 – First meeting of the United Nations General Assembly

It was on the same date back in 1946 when the first part of the first General Assembly of the United Nations was convened at the Westminster Central Hall in London, England. The meeting which remained in session till 14 February 1946 saw the participation of 51 countries. Notably, as of 2006, the assembly had 192 members.

1946 – Radar signals were detected for the first time on Moon’s surface

As a part of the US Army’s Project Diana, a first attempt was made to probe another celestial body. On 10 January 1946, the project team successfully detected radar signals which were reflected off from the moon’s surface.

1984 – the US and the Vatican established diplomatic relations

After maintaining diplomatic relations between the 18th and 19th centuries and later relapsing for over 100 years, the United States and the Vatican again established diplomatic relations on 10 January 1984. With an agreement between then-US President Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II, the decision came amid opposition from several sides.

2016 – David Bowie’s death anniversary

Considered one of the greatest stars of the rock and roll era, David Bowie was one of the most influential personalities in the English music industry. On 10 January 2016, he died after battling cancer at the age of 69. He took his last breath surrounded by his family members in New York.

