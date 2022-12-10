10 December Historical Events: Know what happened in the past

The world has gone through several historical and dramatic changes, thanks to certain major events that took place around us. Starting from wars to some reforming movements, each one of these events led to major changes in the world. With that said, let’s take a look at some significant events that took place on today’s date i.e., 10 December 2022 in the past.

10 December historical events

1898 – The Treaty of Paris was signed

A truce between the United States of America and the Kingdom of Spain, the famous Treaty of Paris of 1898 was signed between both countries on 10 December 1898, which eventually led to the end of the Spanish-American War.

1901 – The first Nobel Prizes were distributed

Marking the fifth death anniversary of Swedish industrialist and the founder of the awards, Alfred Nobel, on this date, the first slot of Nobel Prizes was distributed to people in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, medicine, and peace. The ceremony was held in Sweden’s Stockholm.

1909 – Selma Lagerlöf became the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize in Literature

A Swedish author, Selma Ottilia Lovisa Lagerlöf became the first woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature on 10 December 1909. While she published her first novel, Gösta Berling’s Saga, at the age of 33, she was later also granted membership in the Swedish Academy in 1914.

1948 – Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted

On 10 December 1948, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) as a ‘common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations” in order to recognise all humans as “born free and equal.”

1996 – Nelson Mandela signed a new constitution for South Africa

Two years after South Africa hosted its first democratic election in 1994, it was 10 December 1996 when then President Nelson Mandela signed the final draft of a new constitution for the country. This marked a complete transition from white minority rule to full-fledged democracy for the people of South Africa.

2007 – Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was sworn in as Argentina’s first female president

On 10 December 2007, an Argentine politician and lawyer, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was sworn in as the first female elected president of Argentina. She served at her position from 2007 to 2015. Besides, she also served as the Vice President of Argentina since 2019.

