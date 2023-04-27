The annual music and arts festival Coachella was all the rage recently as who’s who from around the world was spotted at the event. Among them was Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos. The 59-year-old billionaire attended the festival with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. But guess what caught the attention of the eagle-eyed internet users?

His shirt! And according to social media users, it cost around $12. His recent video from the festival went viral and Twitter users said, “This is how you billionaire.”

As Jeff Bezos attended Coachella, a video along with several images has gained traction on the internet. In those, the Amazon boss can be seen enjoying and grooving to rapper Bad Bunny’s performance at Coachella on Friday night. He was spotted in a blue button-down shirt with butterfly prints, which was reportedly on sale on the Amazon website.

A verified Twitter page posted a clip with the caption, “Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Jeff Bezos during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.”

Check out the link here:

Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Jeff Bezos during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/OaX7ZjgkJz — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 22, 2023

Soon after the video was posted, a user shared a photo of Jeff Bezos from the event and a screenshot of the shirt from the e-commerce website. The comment read, “Absolutely love that Bezos went to Coachella and did the same thing I would do – wore a $15 Hawaiian shirt from Amazon.”

Absolutely love that Bezos went to Coachella and did the same thing I would do – wore a $15 Hawaiian shirt from Amazon.https://t.co/CcQIDK2uGV pic.twitter.com/x8zGzWs5S9 — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) April 24, 2023

Another user wrote, “Looks like the Amazon one may be a knockoff one of another designer because that’s what fast fashion does. But the thought of him potentially buying off Amazon was a good laugh.”

looks like the Amazon one may be a knockoff one of another designer because that’s what fast fashion does.. but the thought of him potentially buying off Amazon was a good laugh 😂 https://t.co/QpeoNcxKbk — mookthee (@mookthee) April 25, 2023

A user joked, “This is how you billionaire. Everyone else is doing it wrong.”

This is how you billionaire.

Everyone else is doing it wrong https://t.co/UbhBpAjlh6 — Dotun (@adedo7un) April 24, 2023

“If you look at exact images like the placement of butterfly, the shirt has a slightly different design than image”, pointed out a Twitter user.

If you look at exact images like placement of butterfly, shirt has slightly different design than image.. — srb (@srbsh_) April 24, 2023

An individual wrote, “Mr Bezos at Coachella is a vibe. Jeff Bezos respect. Bass be dropping.”

Mr Bezos at Coachella is a vibe @JeffBezos respect. Bass be dropping. pic.twitter.com/KshfywzRal — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) April 25, 2023

Talking about Coachella, the music festival is renowned for hosting some of the biggest stars from across the globe. This year, the event also witnessed an electrifying performance by the first-ever Punjabi singer, Diljit Dosanjh.

