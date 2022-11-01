1 November: Remembering historic events that took place on this day

On 1 November 1952, the United States conducted the first thermonuclear bomb test, codenamed Mike, at Enewetak atoll in the Marshall Islands. The energy of an initial fission explosion is used to start a hydrogen fusion reaction in thermonuclear weapons, often known as hydrogen bombs. A blast produced by fusion was many times more powerful than one produced by a simple fission weapon since it released considerably more energy.

The explosion produced a fireball that was one-fourth the size of Manhattan in the first fraction of a second. After the explosion, the cloud rose to a height of 12.2 kilometres (40,000 feet) in just two minutes. The cloud’s maximum width across the stratosphere was 160 kilometres or 100 miles, and it shot a blast column 40 kilometres, or 25 miles, above the detonation spot.

The first screening of ‘Titanic’:

On that very day in 1997, the first public premiere of James Cameron’s Titanic, a movie about the sinking of the popular ocean liner, took place at the Tokyo International Film Festival. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet became world-renowned actors as a reward for the movie, which went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. His obsession with shipwrecks served as Cameron’s source of inspiration for the picture. He believed that in order to adequately convey the emotional impact of the calamity, a love tale interlaced with human loss was required. The Akademik Mstislav Keldysh, which Cameron had utilised as a base when filming the wreck, served as the location for the contemporary sequences. The sinking was reenacted using scale models, computer-generated images, and a Titanic replica made at Baja Studios.

Here are some other events that made 1 November a historic day:

In 1922, Kemal Ataturk urged the Grand National Assembly to vote in favour of overturning the Turkish sultanate which was followed by Sultan Mehmed VI’s departure for exile on 17 November. The Ankara government was then invited by the Allies to participate in negotiations that led to the Treaty of Lausanne being ratified on 24 July 1923.

In 1950, an attempt to assassinate American President Harry S. Truman was carried out by Oscar Collazo and Griselio Torresola, two adamant Puerto Rican independence advocates and members of the Armed Forces of National Liberation (FALN) while President Truman was living at Blair House during the White House’s renovation.

In 1994, the Wind spacecraft was launched with a Delta II rocket by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on a mission that included a “halo orbit” between the Sun and Earth to study unperturbed solar wind that can impact the magnetosphere of Earth. Initially, in 2004, it was placed in a Lissajous orbit more than 200 Re upstream of Earth, around the L1 Lagrange point and later in 2020, it was inserted into a halo orbit.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.