1 killed, 14 others injured in North Waziristan terror attack
The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.
North Waziristan: In yet another terror attack, one security personnel killed and 14 others, including civilians injured after a convoy of security forces came under attack in Mir Ali sub-division of the North Waziristan district on Saturday.
Talking about the incident, a senior police official said that a convoy of security forces and employees of the Marri Petroleum Company was on its way from North Waziristan to Bannu when a rickshaw struck the forces’ vehicle in the Khajori area of the sub-division.
“This rickshaw was parked on the roadside in the middle of parked vehicles when it suddenly appeared and struck a vehicle of the security forces,” he said.
The official said the area was cordoned off immediately after the explosion and the injured persons were airlifted to Bannu’s Combined Military Hospital. Two among the injured persons were in critical condition.
A similar incident took place in Sargardan area of the district On December 15, when a suicide bomber riding a motorbike targeted the convoy of security forces, leaving three civilians dead and 14 others, including nine security personnel, wounded.
