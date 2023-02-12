1 killed, 14 others injured in North Waziristan terror attack

North Waziristan: In yet another terror attack, one security personnel killed and 14 others, including civilians injured after a convoy of security forces came under attack in Mir Ali sub-division of the North Waziristan district on Saturday.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Talking about the incident, a senior police official said that a convoy of security forces and employees of the Marri Petroleum Comp­any was on its way from North Waziristan to Bannu when a rickshaw struck the forces’ vehicle in the Khajori area of the sub-division.

“This rickshaw was par­ked on the roadside in the middle of parked vehicles when it suddenly appeared and struck a vehicle of the sec­urity forces,” he said.

The official said the area was cordoned off immediately after the explosion and the injured persons were airlifted to Bannu’s Combined Mili­tary Hospital. Two among the injured persons were in critical condition.

A similar incident took place in Sargardan area of the district On December 15, when a suicide bomber riding a motorbike targeted the convoy of security forces, leaving three civilians dead and 14 others, including nine security personnel, wounded.

