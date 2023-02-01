A number of historical events have been recorded in the past and they hold a major significance to the world and people living in it. These events have also contributed a lot to the changes that we are seeing today including development and advancements. These events also included wars and the deaths of millions due to inevitable circumstances. While some events happened in an instant, some occurred over many years or decades. With that said, all of these are important for all of us to know for understanding human history. For those who don’t know about the timeline, we have created a list of some important events that took place on today’s date i.e., 1 February.

1946 – Election of first UN secretary-general

It was on 1 February 1946 when Norwegian politician and diplomat Trygve Lie was elected as the first Secretary-General of the United Nations. A day after this, he was formally installed by the General Assembly at its 22nd meeting and he held the post for the next seven years (1946-1953).

1979 – Jupiter’s photograph

One of the best pictures by NASA, the spacecraft Voyager 1 on 1 February 1979 took a photograph of Jupiter from a range of around 20 million miles. Through this picture, the scientists were able to spot the different colours with many major differences from the other pictures of the planet.

2003 – Space Shuttle Columbia disaster

On this unfortunate date of 1 February, NASA’s space shuttle ‘Columbia’ broke up catastrophically on its way back to Earth. The shuttle was at an altitude of about 40 miles (60 km) over Texas when the disaster took place, leaving all seven crew members dead. The crew included commander Rick Husband along with astronauts William McCool, Michael Anderson, David Brown, Kalpana Chawla, Laurel Clark, and Ilan Ramon.

2009 – Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir was sworn in as Iceland’s PM

On 1 February 2009, Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir was sworn in as the first female prime minister of Iceland and served from 2009 to 2013. She also became the world’s first openly gay head of government.

2021 – Military seized power in Myanmar

Launching a major protest against Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically-elected government, Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup in early morning raids. This also led to an abrupt halt in the country’s attempt to transition towards democracy.

