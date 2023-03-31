Throughout the past few decades, there have been a number of global events that have profoundly impacted human civilisation and a number of industries, including science, technology, and medicine. Despite the fact that they should plainly be aware of these 21st-century events, the younger generation is mainly unaware of them.

Even though the curriculum may already cover some of these events, including them in greater detail could make it even better. These discussions might improve comprehension and awareness of other cultures. With that said, let’s look at some significant historical occurrences that happened on 1 April, which is today.

1 April: Historical events

1918 – UK’s Royal Air Force was formed

Towards the end of the First World War, on 1 April 1918, the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force (RAF) was formed by merging the Royal Flying Corps (RFC) and the Royal Naval Air Service (RNAS). Following this, the RAF took its place beside the British Navy and Army as a separate military service.

1924 – Adolf Hitler was sentenced to five years of imprisonment

After finding him guilty of his role in the Beer Hall Putsch, Adolf Hitler was sentenced to five years in prison in Landsberg Prison. However, after spending merely nine months in prison, he was released on 20 December 1924. It was the same time when he wrote much of Mein Kampf (My Struggle).

1954 – U.S. Air Force Academy was created

It was on this date back in 1954 when the US Air Force Academy was established by culminating an idea through the Congress act. The institution which was established for providing higher education for the training of commissioned officers was formally opened on 11 July 1955.

1976 – Apple Computer Inc was formed

It was on this date back in 1976 when Apple Computer Inc, one of the leading multinational technology companies was formed by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne. With an aim to change the vision of people toward viewing computers, Jobs and Wozniak wanted to make computers portable and small enough to have in homes or offices.

1979 – Iran was declared an Islamic republic

On 1 April 1979, Iran was declared an Islamic republic by Ruhollah Khomeini after receiving overwhelming support in a national referendum. This also marked the end of the Iranian Revolution. While its constitution was approved in 1979, it was later amended in 1989.

2004 – Gmail was launched

One of the most popular and widely used e-mail services in the world, Gmail was launched on 1 April 2004 by Google. It was just five years after the launch when the number of users surpassed one billion.

