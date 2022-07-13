This chocolate museum in Switzerland will give you Charlie and the Chocolate Factory vibes

The museum also offers a multimedia exhibition spread over 1,500 square metres. The most amazing part? You can taste many of Lindt’s most delicious creations.

Switzerland has always been a choco lover’s paradise. Swiss chocolates remain popular with people all over the globe, and brands like Lindt and Toblerone have their own share of followers in India as well.

For any chocolate lover, Switzerland is at the top of a must-visit list. And of course, if you go there, no trip is complete without shopping for Swiss chocolate to your heart’s content. But what if you could visit a chocolate museum as well?

Kilchberg on the western shore of Lake Zurich boasts of the Lindt Home of Chocolate. Located next to the iconic Lindt and Sprungli factory, this museum is a delight for all visitors. Built at a cost of over 100 million Swiss francs, this stark white, minimalist building is extremely impressive.

Some exciting things to see:

The best part is the giant chocolate fountain measuring over 9 metres high. With real melted chocolate flowing through the fountain, you will surely feel like you are in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

The museum also offers a multimedia exhibition spread over 1,500 square metres. Visitors can learn about how chocolates are made, how the delicacy spread across the world, some pioneers of Swiss chocolates, and much more.

The most amazing part of the exhibition? You can taste many of Lindt’s most delicious creations. You can try as much chocolate as you want. We are sure many of us would never want to move from that spot.

But this is not the end of the things you could see at the Lindt House of Chocolate. The building also has a research facility, a Chocolateria if you want to learn how to make chocolates, the first Lindt Café in Switzerland as we as the world’s largest Lindt chocolate store.

You can also opt for guided tours if you are interested in learning more about the world of cocoa and how chocolate came to be one of the world’s most popular food stuffs. So if you ever get a chance to visit Switzerland, you know one place to definitely stop over at.

