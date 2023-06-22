Your phone is hanging? Follow THESE steps to take back control

Discovering that your smartphone is unresponsive or frozen can be incredibly frustrating. However, instead of feeling overwhelmed, it’s important to remain calm and take the necessary steps to resolve the issue.

We will provide you with a comprehensive guide in this article on what to do when your phone hangs. Follow these 10 effective steps to regain control over your device and ensure smooth operation.

Restart Your Phone

A simple restart can often resolve many phone hang issues. Press and hold the power button until the power menu appears, then select “Restart” or “Reboot.” This action will help clear out any temporary glitches or software hiccups causing your phone to hang.

Close Unresponsive Apps

When your phone hangs, it may be due to a specific app causing system instability. Access the app switcher or multitasking screen and swipe away any unresponsive or unnecessary apps. This process frees up system resources and allows your device to function smoothly.

Clear App Cache

App cache files can accumulate over time and lead to performance issues. Go to your phone’s settings, locate the “Apps” or “Applications” menu, and select the troublesome app. Tap on “Storage” and then “Clear Cache” to remove temporary files that may be causing your phone to hang.

Update Apps and Operating System

Outdated apps and operating system versions can cause conflicts and lead to phone hangs. Check for pending app updates in your device’s app store and install them. Additionally, go to your phone’s settings, find the “Software Update” or “System Updates” option, and install any available updates.

Remove Unnecessary Files

A cluttered phone can affect performance. Delete unused apps, photos, videos, and other files that you no longer need. Use a file manager app or go to your phone’s settings to locate storage options and clear out unwanted data. This step frees up storage space, improving your phone’s overall performance.

Disable or Remove Problematic Apps

Some apps may conflict with your phone’s system, causing it to hang frequently. Identify any recently installed apps that coincide with the onset of the problem and uninstall them. Alternatively, you can disable such apps temporarily to check if they were the root cause of the hang.

Perform a Factory Reset

If all else fails, performing a factory reset may resolve persistent phone hangs. Before proceeding, ensure you have backed up your important data as this step erases all data on your phone. Go to your phone’s settings, locate “System” or “Reset,” and select “Factory Reset.” Follow the on-screen instructions to initiate the reset process.

Optimize Phone Storage

Running out of storage space can significantly impact your phone’s performance. Transfer photos, videos, and other files to cloud storage or an external device. Use storage optimization apps to identify and remove unnecessary files, freeing up space and potentially resolving hang issues.

Scan for Malware

Malicious software can cause your phone to hang or exhibit abnormal behavior. Install a reputable antivirus app and perform a thorough scan to identify and remove any malware or viruses from your device. Regularly updating the antivirus app helps protect your phone from future threats.

Seek Professional Help

If your phone continues to hang despite trying the above steps, it might be time to seek professional assistance. Contact the manufacturer’s support or visit an authorized service centre to diagnose and fix any hardware-related issues causing your phone to hang.

