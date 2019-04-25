Thursday, April 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

As of 2017, India accounted for only 4 percent of all the malaria cases reported worldwide.

Binita PriyambadaApr 25, 2019 09:34:00 IST

World Malaria Day is observed globally on 25 April to recognize and celebrate worldwide efforts to control and raise awareness about malaria. This year, the annual event has activities and a campaign around the theme "Zero Malaria Starts with Me”.

After a decade of big advances in fighting malaria, the progress made to bring down new cases has plateaued since 2015. Every year, World Malaria Day marks an opportunity for local and global public health organisations to engage with civil society, private sector, academic institutions, and global leaders in ramping up and fighting to eradicate the life-threatening disease entirely.

We've seen a lot of progress over recent years towards eradication malaria. The most ambitious of these is the "gene drive" — a method of introducing a modified gene variant into a swarm of gene-edited mosquitoes that eventually makes subsequent generations of mosquitos with gene-edited parents, sterile. In regions where cases of malaria are very high, the mosquitos, specifically the female Anopheles mosquitoes responsible for carrying malaria-causing parasites from infected to healthy people, reproduce rapidly. The gene drive is a clever use of gene-editing technology to make these noxious malaria-causing mosquitoes sterile. Over many years, the gene drive could lead to mosquitoes being eradicated entirely (which sounds undeniably pleasant) but could cause irreversible changes to the natural ecosystem.

Other advances have come in the form of a new malaria vaccine that WHO has rolled out in Africa, an origami-style diagnostic device for remote regions without access to professional diagnosticians, mega-scale drug discovery efforts to treat the infection and research into vulnerabilities in the malaria-causing parasite that could make it an easier target for the body's immune system to fight it.

Malaria puts the health of more than half the global population at risk and kills one child every two minutes. As per the World Malaria Report-2018, an estimated 219 million cases of malaria were reported worldwide and no significant progress was observed globally in reducing the malaria cases despite the active efforts. However, for the year 2017 India accounted for only 4 percent of all the malaria cases reported worldwide and recorded 3 million fewer cases as compared to the year 2016.

India now no longer stands among the top three malaria-affected countries.

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the worlds population still at risk

Malaria mortality from around the world as of 2017. Image credit: WHO

How is Malaria caused?

Malaria is a life-threatening vector-borne disease caused by parasites of the genus Plasmodium.

The parasites spread via the bite of a female Anopheles mosquito that has been already infected with the malarial parasite. The initial symptoms of the infection generally include fever, headache, and chills. Children suffering from this condition may also develop a few other symptoms such as severe anemia, respiratory distress, and cerebral malaria. If the condition is not treated on time, it gets worse. An untreated condition is known to eventually lead to organ failure and even death in some cases.

Preventive measures for Malaria

Malaria can be prevented by adhering to simple measures. Vector control, which means that people must take all the necessary precautions to prevent a mosquito bite, is the most commonly advised preventive measure for malaria. These measures can be attributed to wearing full sleeved clothes, using mosquito repellants, mosquito nets etc. Pregnant women and children are recommended to administer antimalarial drugs that help in reducing the risk of occurrence of a malarial infection.

Malaria Prevetion Works. Image credit: WHO

Malaria Prevention Works. Image credit: WHO

Diagnosis and Treatment for Malaria

A timely diagnosis of malaria is critical for the condition to improve and prevent it from progressing to a life-threatening infection. Malaria is diagnosed with a simple microscopic or diagnostic test with a blood sample from the patient.

After the diagnosis, based on the parasite that has infected the person, a personalized treatment plan is advised by the doctor. For instance, patients suffering from an uncomplicated infection from Plasmodium falciparum are initially treated with ACTs (artemisinin-based combination therapy). A single dose of primaquine may also be added to the antimalarial treatment for reducing the transmission of the infection.

The infections caused by Plasmodium vivax may usually be treated with ACTs and chloroquine. In case of a severe infection, artesunate may be injected through intravenous or intramuscular mode.

Despite all the technical and scientific advancements, no vaccination to cure Malaria has been discovered yet. The war against Malaria is half won if we all come together to make collective efforts to eradicate the disease from its root. The disease can be completely eliminated with only a few active efforts just like polio and smallpox.

This World Malaria Day, let's all pledge that we do everything in our might, at the level of individuals, to stop the disease from spreading.

The author is a Senior consultant in the medical team at docprime.com

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3


also see

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries
Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Woman in STEM

Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Apr 15, 2019
CRISPR used to treat two human cancer patients for the first time in UPenn study

Gene editing

CRISPR used to treat two human cancer patients for the first time in UPenn study

Apr 19, 2019
Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Fossils

Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Apr 19, 2019
Guinness to spend 16 mn pounds on plastic-free packaging for beer in welcome move

Plastic Packaging

Guinness to spend 16 mn pounds on plastic-free packaging for beer in welcome move

Apr 19, 2019
Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Engineering

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Apr 17, 2019

science

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019
Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Marsquakes

Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Apr 24, 2019